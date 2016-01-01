Chapatti at Laguna Playhouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Aaron Rumley

Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall (above) star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “Chapatti” by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein (based on the direction of Judith Ivey).

“Chapatti” opened Sunday and will present performances Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Sundays. Through Jan 29.

Tickets are $40-$65 available by calling 497-ARTS.

Laguna Playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.