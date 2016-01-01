City will accept apps for Community Assistance Grant program from non-profits until 4:30 p.m. on Feb 24

The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2017-2018.

The program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. Grant recipients in the past have included social service, cultural, sports, senior and youth organizations.

This year, grant applications should be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG.

Grant applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 24. For further information, call (949) 497-0779.