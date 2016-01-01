Print | Email

City will accept apps for Community Assistance Grant program from non-profits until 4:30 p.m. on Feb 24

The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2017-2018. 

The program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. Grant recipients in the past have included social service, cultural, sports, senior and youth organizations.

This year, grant applications should be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG

Grant applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 24. For further information, call (949) 497-0779.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.