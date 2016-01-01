Guest Column

Cindy Obrand – KX 93.5 FM

Team Women’s March Warriors!

Be set for Jan 21

I am sitting at my kitchen table, fired up and cranking…working the phones and courting our community. We have designed our banner thanks to Lisa Berman’s knowhow, and that seasoned and talented graphic artist, Bill Atkins. He will help me with the handbills and posters tomorrow if the print shop is open. The banner will be ready on Thursday.

As always, Toni Iseman is a whirling dervish and a joy to work with again. Tommy J is on the music and sound system and we both are in close contact with the police. Lisa Berman, her daughter and a posse of artists, mothers and kids are collecting and painting palm frond breastplates to wear at the rally…so artsy and Laguna!

I have a meeting with the city and radio on Tuesday to apply for the permit. KX93.5 has really stepped up to the plate for us. I will attend the city council meeting Tuesday night to share our information on the rally. A Facebook event page is going up through KX93.5 Community Radio.

Please reach out to foundations, schools, churches and other organizations and businesses to spread the word. I just got off the phone with a UCI professor who is bringing her students to Laguna Beach for the rally! There is a busload of old gals coming from Laguna Woods. How bout that!

Thanks to everybody for all your efforts. Thanks to Paula for bringing this whole idea to my attention. I love community organizing where our own little beach town and its radio station partner up with a national, even global Women’s March…it has brought my spirit back!

I feel our town’s heart is broken right now and we all need to gather in peace, hope and harmony. Our voices will sing out in solidarity!

Laguna Beach will hold its own rally on Jan 21 to support the Women’s March on Washington. This local effort has grown through word of mouth, grassroots style, where local folks will stand in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington.

The musicians performing are: Local legends, Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood, singer-songwriter and local activist Joel Rafael, KX935’s own Jason Feddy, 6th grader, Emily Hayden and the rockabilly band, Off the Vinyl. A singalong with Tom Joliet and his merry band of ukulele players will get the crowd singing and fired up. Heck, we might even dance!

Stay tuned for more details. Spread the word.

Start: Jan 21 – 10 a.m.End: 12 noon Main Beach and Coast Highway.

Can you come? Click here to RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/laguna-beach-standing-solid-with-sisters-in-march-on-washington?referrer=4cc567f7f0977086a632c2d5e448e004a4de2aba&source=direct_link