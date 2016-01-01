Gray whale fetus washes at Main Beach; sent to LA

Dianne Russell was walking her dog Charley along Heisler Park this morning when she saw a gathering of people looking at a large beached mammal.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lisette Chel

Gray whale being loaded onto pickup truck by a skip loader

Turned out it was the fetus of a gray whale, sadly the result of natural abortion, according to a woman from PMMC who was on the scene. The umbilical cord was still attached.

The carcass was moved on to a truck using a skip loader, and will be sent to the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles to be studied.