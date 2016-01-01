Introducing Club 325 – for after school homework

Laguna Presbyterian Church will be offering an after-school homework club on Mondays from 3 - 5 p.m. beginning Jan 23.

Educational tutors will help with all subjects from 3 – 4 p.m. with faith and fun time 4 – 5 p.m. as well as snack. Students 1st-5th grade can bring their class homework or work on educational materials provided.

Adults will meet the children at the bus stop on Forest and 2nd St. to accompany them over to the Youth Center where parents can pick them up at 5 p.m.

Cost is $10/session; register at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2568f5 for 4, 6 or 8 sessions at a time. Sessions do not have to be used consecutively. Drop-ins are welcome with payment and signed permission slip.

Please contact Gail Onodera 494-7555 with any questions and/or visit the church website at www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.