Tesla Motors, Pokémon Go and hair-splitting Talmudic arguments – six-session course at Chabad starts Jan 31

Engage in a brain-twisting, mind-wrestling experience as you explore modern situations and the complex dilemmas they give rise to while you seek solutions by examining original Talmudic texts.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan 31, at 7 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach, Rabbi Eli Goorevitch will offer a fascinating new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) called The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions.

In an example of one such conundrum, Tesla Motors is currently programming self-driving cars for instances when death is inevitable. Should they program the cars to swerve and avoid killing more pedestrians, but kill one whose life was previously not endangered? Should it favor the lives of pedestrians over passengers? Should it favor the lives of younger people over those who are older? And should owners be given the ability to determine these settings?

In another example relating to the recently popularized Pokémon Go mobile app: Should the game’s creators be held liable in the hundreds of cases of trespassing and damages that were incurred because of Pokémon characters negligently programmed to be found on private properties?

“The Dilemma is a mental expedition in which participants mind-wrestle with situations that force them to choose between two reasonable truths,” said Rabbi G. “Participants analyze, discuss, and debate original Talmudic texts to solve dilemmas and get an authentic taste of dynamic Talmud study.”

“This is by far the most captivating course we’ve ever offered and I encourage everyone to attend.”

Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may call (949) 499-0770 or visit www.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. Chabad is located at 30804 Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.

For more information, contact Perel Goorevitch at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 499-0770.