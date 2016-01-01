Patriots Day Parade honorees and brunch on Feb 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Gulino

2016 Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade has announced honorees for the 51st parade. Celebrated at the Sunday, Feb 5 “Honoree Brunch” will be Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber.

Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner; they will be each be presented with a $100 award at the brunch.

The public is invited to attend the “Honoree Brunch” at Tivoli Too, Art-a-Fair Grounds, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The reservation deadline is Jan 24.

The parade is on Saturday, March 4.

For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at the above phone number or email for further information or check the website at lagunabeachparade.org.

Editor’s Note: This event is the Patriots Day Parade Association’s most important fundraiser of the year. The all-volunteer organization, without city subsidy, sponsors this uniquely Laguna event annually at its own expense. Let’s keep it afloat! Join Shaena and me in buying a ticket or two even if you cannot be there. It feels good to watch the parade and know you’ve helped!