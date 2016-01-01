City Council approves strategies for undergrounding poles, LCR improvements costing over $60,000,000

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach will have to dig deep to find the money to underground utilities on Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) and city streets essential for emergency evacuation, as well as to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

A committed City Council approved on Tuesday nine recommendations for strategies to safeguard the city and its residents at an estimated total cost of more than $60 million over a period of several years, $42 million of it to underground the more than 160 poles along Laguna Canyon Road. The estimate does not including the complete costs associated with the development of a master plan for Laguna Canyon Road, which will be forthcoming when the design is completed by Edison.

Emergency evacuation areas are marked in blue

Initial funding will come from the proceeds of Measure LL, a 2 percent increase in bed taxes approved by a significant number of voters in November.

Councilman Bob Whalen, who strongly supported the passage of LL throughout his re-election campaign in 2016, said Tuesday that he will focus on finding the funding for the undergrounding.

”We need to present the community with real alternatives,” said Whalen. “I think the community will opt for safety.”

Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede were members of the task force that developed the recommendations approved Tuesday. However, nothing is set in stone.

“These are steps, steps to get started,” said Zur Schmiede.

Summary of undergrounding strategies:

Use Measure LL and city Street Lighting funds for the first four years to focus on undergrounding utilities in areas at risk of wildfires or are vital to evacuation.

Identify the key escape routes of Thalia and Glenneyre streets, North and South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon, and from West Street to Third Avenue in South Laguna as priorities for undergrounding.

Identify incentives for the residents to form larger, more cost-effective assessment districts and consider helping with the cost of major evacuation routes within a district.

The smaller the district, the higher the cost to each property owner. The estimate for one 21-parcel district is $66,000 per parcel.

Master Plan

The proposed Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan must comply with Caltrans requirements for documents on the proposed improvements to the state owned, operated and maintained roadway.

The report will be completed about two years into the process when the city will be well-positioned to apply for other funding, according to the staff report, and to move toward the project approval and environmental clearance phase.

Edison’splan would begin the preliminary undergrounding design the project description and goals are established in the master plan process.

Councilman Kelly Boyd said he doesn’t want to see the undergrounding of Laguna Canyon Road to get bogged down like the Village Entrance.

“These recommendations will speed up the process,” Boyd said

The council and indeed, almost every one of the 14 speakers from the audience complimented the detailed half-hour power-point presentation on the recommendations provided by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis and her team of Wade Brown, project director, and Gavin Curran, finance director.

“I think this is a masterpiece,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.

The power point and approved recommendations are available for review on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.

“Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road from downtown to El Toro Road will cost an estimated $42 million, according to Dupuis.

“There are more than 160 poles,” she said.