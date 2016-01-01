Laguna Beach Books to host local author D.M. Lockwood

On Thursday, Jan 26 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is will welcome local author D.M. Lockwood who will be discussing his latest book, Duality. There is no charge for this event.

Duality is the suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl named Roxy Lynn who has been given ten days to live by a serial killer who calls himself Leviticus. There’s speculation by the media that law enforcement isn’t putting forth their best effort to solve these crimes against the LGBT community.

Despite the direct threat, Roxy’s checkered past prevents her from going to the police, so she turns to a troubled yet spiritual, smart-ass, ex-cop turned P. I. named Nick Ross to find the killer. Duality is more than what it seems, touching on complex and emotional social issues as it takes the reader on an entertaining and action-filled ride from Vegas to Los Angeles, to Laguna Beach and back to the mountains of Nevada.

D.M. Lockwood was raised in a small town in southern Illinois just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He partially attributes his interest in crime novels to the influence the Mafia had on the small town where he grew up. “The coolest house in town was owned by a mob boss and had a moat around it,” said Lockwood. “There are no moats in this book, but the next one, who knows?” Lockwood’s been a musician, business executive, counselor, financial consultant and lawn bowler. He now lives with his wife in Laguna Beach and is currently working on the next installment of the Nick Ross/Roxy Lynn crime novel series.

Laguna Beach Books is located in the Old Pottery Place – 1200 S. Coast Hwy. For more information, call 494-4779.