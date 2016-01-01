Print | Email

Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10

The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.

According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.

“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”

The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320. 

The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.