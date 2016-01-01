Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10

The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.

According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.

“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”

The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320.

The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.