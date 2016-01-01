Print | Email

Village Laguna meeting - rooftop restaurants and bars

Village Laguna invites the public to its general meeting on Jan 30, at 7 p.m., held at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship Hall, 429 Cypress. A panel, including Architect Morris Skenderian, Planning Commissioner Roger McErlane, and Hotel Laguna owner Stefan Andersen, will explore issues surrounding rooftop restaurants and bars.

Audience members will be given time to express their concerns.

Some people feel that the existing rooftop decks, K’ya, Mozambique, and Skyloft, have created additional congestion, noise, and parking problems for our Village, already burgeoning with tourists and residents. Other people feel they have added energy, charm, and much needed revenue for our business community.

More rooftop businesses are in the works: currently a restaurant with a deck at the site of the old Mosun restaurant and a restaurant-inn complex, at the former Coast Inn property. There will be undoubtedly more of these businesses to emerge.

Village Laguna Members will also be voting for the position of Village Laguna President at this meeting.

 

