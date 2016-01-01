Art Museum announces 2017 Film Night line-up

This month, Laguna Art Museum launches its 2017 Film Night program with the first of the series of film screenings introduced by special guests. The film program, designed to complement the museum’s mission and explore the art and culture of California, is organized into four categories: contemporary films, documentaries, artists’ picks, and classics.

Screenings take place on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and are included with museum admission.

The museum’s first contemporary film for 2017, screening on Jan 19, is 500 Days of Summer. The 2009 comedy-drama will be introduced by producer Jessica Tuchinsky. On March 16, producer Denise Di Novi will introduce Tim Burton’s romantic dark fantasy Edward Scissorhands.

On April 20, Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake will introduce the 1950 film noir Sunset Boulevard, and on Aug 17 the 1974 neo-noir mystery Chinatown.

Documentaries: On Feb 16, director and producer Paul Bockhorst will introduce Design for Modern Living, a documentary on artist Millard Sheets.

On May 18, filmmaker Dale Schierholt will introduce Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al), a documentary about artist Billy Al Bengston in the Laguna Art Museum-produced California Masters series. On July 20, producer Martin Yewchuck will introduce his documentary The Greeter.

Artists’ Picks

Phillip K. Smith III, Laguna Art Museum’s commissioned artist for Art & Nature 2016, will introduce Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, a personal favorite, on June 15. Artist LG Williams will introduce his choice, Peter Brook’s film version of the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, on Sept 21.

From Oct through Dec2017, the museum will focus on films that complement California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820 – 1930. The exhibition is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles and California, led by the Getty.

Laguna Art Museum’s mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive on the corner of Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.

Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tues, Friday, Sat: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. General admission is $7. Students, seniors (60+), and active military: $5. For children under 12 and museum members, admission is free.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org