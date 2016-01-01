Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2017 presents Classic Jazz on Feb 1

Internationally renowned guitarist and worldwide jazz educator Bruce Forman and his group bring classic jazz to [seven-degrees] on Feb 1 as part of the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series by Laguna Beach Live! [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, offers a full bar and special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 o’clock for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.

Bruce Forman

Forman’s guitar style has been an important part of the international jazz scene for more than two decades. He has been featured as leader as well as sideman at most of the prestigious festivals and concert venues throughout the world. His recording and performing credits include Bobby Hutcherson, Ray Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Henderson, Barney Kessel, and others. Known for bob-style phrasing and inventive harmonization, his ability to work in a variety of settings keeps him in constant demand.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $140 for the full season. To purchase tickets buy online http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.

The series continues with Cabaret Jazz Spider Saloff (Feb 15) Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15) Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz

Also not to be missed - April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.