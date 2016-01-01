Laguna joins Women’s March: What participants said

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Part I

Photos by Traci Pedersen

And photos by others in the slideshow below

The weather was invigorating, the music energizing, and the mood ebullient last Saturday morning at the Women’s March on Main Beach.

An estimated thousand-plus men, women and children (possibly twice that, if those who came and went during the two-hour period were counted: exact attendance is hard to judge, and we don’t want to offer “alternative facts” here) gathered primarily in support of various issues and equal rights, though some placards were specific about the bearer’s dislike for our new president.

Several signs referenced Mr. Trump’s own words with messages such as “We are not up for grabs” (carried by Elaine Rubenstein of Canyon Acres, a veteran of sixties peace protests), “Mr. Trump, Words Matter” and “Build Bridges not Walls.”

Participants were passionate about their causes

Not surprisingly, there were many references to, um, cats, such as “Keep your hands off my [cat]” along with ubiquitous pink-eared hats worn by all genders.

Some images were anything but subtle, such as the illustration of a Trump-like figure grabbing Lady Liberty’s crotch.

However, the majority of people seemed to be at the rally to celebrate the rights Americans already have and want to keep. No doubt many Trump voters nationally and locally do not feel these are in jeopardy, but marchers clearly wanted their opinions known in advance of possible future acts that might change policies they hold dear.

There is no doubt that many in Laguna voted for Mr. Trump, but few turned up to counter-march. As with the majority of national and international marches, the protests were peaceful.

Honking big-rigs were cheered for their support, and many passing cars blew their horns almost nonstop for the duration of the march.

Numerous signs urged that “attention must be paid” to continuing policies that ensure the health of our oceans, wilderness lands and air, of particular concern for our Pacific-side village.

On a lighter note, a poster carried by Kelly Boyd’s brother-in-law Nick Chudley from England, bore the image of Mr. Trump’s hairstyle with the rather ambiguous slogan “We shall overcomb” – though Chudley was quick to emphasize that he wasn’t speaking for Boyd.

Jesse Rothman with daughter Janelle: “It’s all about her.”

I was particularly struck by the number of men present with their young boys and girls. I couldn’t help feeling choked up hearing the deep love in their voices as they spoke of their hopes for their children when I asked why they chose to join the march.

“I’m here because of my daughter Grace,” Jason Kehler said, carrying a sign that said, “I’m with her,” with arrows pointing to his little girl and to his wife, Kelli. “It’s important that her future is bright and that she has every right [as a woman].”

Pink-beanied Jesse Rothman said of his baby daughter Janelle, “It’s all about her. I want her to be able to control her future and her body.”

On the other end of the generational divide, one of the oldest people at the gathering, 88-year-old Vivian Levin, recalled her first march back in 1948 in upstate New York for Henry Wallace.

“In those days, when we knocked on doors, woman would tell us, ‘I’m going to vote for whoever my husband tells me to vote for,” Levin said. “I had rotten tomatoes thrown at me. We’ve come a long way, baby.”

Levin has been a resident of Victoria Beach since 1963 and said that this was the largest protest gathering she has experienced in Laguna. Several long-time Lagunans agreed, including legendary graphic artist Bill Atkins.

Vivien Levin has been demonstrating to support her causes for nearly 60 years

Younger attendees, such as ten-year-old Nitae Stock, who came with a large group from Journey School in Aliso Viejo, focused more on the question of respect in public discourse as taught by their parents and teachers. “I believe in kindness the way I’ve been taught,” Nitae said.

While some reaction online to the march has been negative, overall it seems that most agree with the fact that “Dissent is patriotic/American.”

Which to me was the real joy of the day. I felt very happy to see people stating their opinions freely, unlike in South Africa, where I was born and grew up, where women, white and black, demonstrating against apartheid were often thrown into prison, most notoriously the members of the Black Sash.

So it felt very “American freedom” to me, political affiliations aside, and I felt enormously proud to be a citizen. And, of course, a Lagunan.

Special thanks for their photos to:

Scott Brashier, Doug Cross, Chrissie Fisher, Chris Kreymann and Dennis Piszkiewicz