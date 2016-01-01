Print | Email

Naathan Phan: Magic Asian Man, a headliner at The Magic Castle, will visit LB Library on Thurs Jan 26 

Naathan Phan, known as the Magic Asian Man, a headliner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, will present his magic at an event at the Laguna Beach Library on Thurs, Jan 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Naathan Phan, headliner at The Magic Castle, is known as the Magic Asian Man

Naathan Phan is a first-rate magician and a true showman whose award-winning talents have been featured on stages across the country, as well as in movies like Superbad, and on national television networks including NBC, Syfy, PopTV, the CW, and on Comedy Central.

Naathan is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts, Inc, the Screen Actor’s Guild, and the National Eagle Scout Association.

Whether it is his close-up or stage magic, balloon twisting, or stand up comedy, his performance is one that will not be forgotten. 

Naathan’s act is excellent for kids from one to 101. His love for people and improvisation make him a natural, along with his energetic personality.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.