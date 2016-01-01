Naathan Phan: Magic Asian Man, a headliner at The Magic Castle, will visit LB Library on Thurs Jan 26

Naathan Phan, known as the Magic Asian Man, a headliner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, will present his magic at an event at the Laguna Beach Library on Thurs, Jan 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Naathan Phan, headliner at The Magic Castle

Naathan Phan is a first-rate magician and a true showman whose award-winning talents have been featured on stages across the country, as well as in movies like Superbad, and on national television networks including NBC, Syfy, PopTV, the CW, and on Comedy Central.

Naathan is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts, Inc, the Screen Actor’s Guild, and the National Eagle Scout Association.

Whether it is his close-up or stage magic, balloon twisting, or stand up comedy, his performance is one that will not be forgotten.

Naathan’s act is excellent for kids from one to 101. His love for people and improvisation make him a natural, along with his energetic personality.