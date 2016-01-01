San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.

In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen

Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)

With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.

Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.

For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014).

Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.