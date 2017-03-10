Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications

Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.

Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship.

“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”

Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.

Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.

Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.

For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.