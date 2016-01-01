Print | Email

School Board meeting agenda available for tonight

The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Board_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

The Board and Laguna Beach City Council will hold their annual joint meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall.  The agenda for this meeting is posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Joint_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

The Board will adjourn to Closed Session at 5:15 at the District office.  Open session will reconvene at 6, at which time a Study Session on the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) will take place for approximately 45 minutes.

The remainder of the meeting is routine information and action items, including a Facilities Master Plan update, approval of job descriptions, and second reading of several Board policies.

 

