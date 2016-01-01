Derek Gores art on show at LGOCA, 611 S. Coast Hwy

Works by Derek Gores, 1993 BFA Illustration, Rhode Island School of Design graduate, will be on exhibit at the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art.

Gores recycles magazines, maps, handwritten notes, data and other printed paper materials in his lush collage artwork. His fine art is represented by galleries in Los Angeles, Paris, Australia and other countries.

Sassy Poolside by Derek Gores, 36” x 36”

Gores was named ‘One of the 40 important artists of the New Contemporary Movement’ by curators of an exhibit in London in 2010. Gores’ work was selected for the Manifest Hope exhibit during President Obama’s Inauguration in 2009.

Gores’ collectors and commercial clients include Prada, Dwell, Lincoln Automotive, the National Football League, Tag Heuer, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Loews South Beach, Heineken, and others. In addition, Gores was the Official Kentucky Derby Artist in 2013.

For more information, visit www.LGOCA.com or call 949-677-8273. The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 611 S Coast Hwy.