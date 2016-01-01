Holy Smoke Council directs expansion of No-Smoking areas

By Barbara Diamond

Folks will still be able to buy tobacco products in Laguna, but not marijuana---and finding a place to smoke either of them will be more difficult if two ordinances to be prepared by staff are approved by the City Council.

The council on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to prepare draft ordinances that expand the ban on smoking in all public areas and the common areas in multi-unit residences, pretty much limiting it to inside residences or vehicles. The ban on smoking tobacco products in public would include e-cigarettes and vaporizers, with a similar ban on marijuana use in a separate ordinance.

“I voted for the city-side smoking ban, but I am concerned about how people will react to the prohibition and how it will be enforced,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Enforcement of city ordinances is mostly complaint driven.

The staff report on smoking policies stated that residents have expressed concern about second hand smoke in public places.

Under current city law, smoking cigarettes is permitted in alleys, in parking lots and garages, on bike paths and on sidewalks, among other public areas.

Results of a city survey in 2016 showed 75 percent of those surveyed supported a city-wide ban on smoking in all public places.

“I was surprised at the survey results,” said Councilman Bob Whalen.

Residents also voted to defeat the Measure KK, which would have rescinded the city’s ban on marijuana dispensaries in Laguna.

A state law, “Adult Use of Marijuana Act” that passed in Nov permits adults to smoke marijuana in private homes or at businesses licensed for on-site marijuana consumption and to grow up to six plants in their homes for personal recreational use.

The draft ordinance directed by council on city policy regarding Proposition 64 would specifically prohibit the sale or distribution of recreational marijuana within the city, as well as prohibit the cultivation of marijuana for business purposes. The council took no action on regulating the cultivation of marijuana without city permit regulation on personal recreational use inside a residence.