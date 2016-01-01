Laguna Dance Festival gears up for 2017 season

Laguna Dance Festival [LDF] welcomes two board members and two part-time staff members to the team as the award-winning organization gears up for an exciting 2017 season.

“This grass roots organization, founded by our artistic director Jodie Gates, keeps growing, with great new board members and experienced staff, so we can continue to bring the absolute best dancers, choreographers and teachers in the world to Laguna Beach,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director, Laguna Beach Dance Festival

Mary Dawe, a California native, has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband Michael, an attorney, for 40 years. A recently retired speech pathologist, she is a lover of dance, particularly contemporary and modern ballet. She is a past board member of School Power and long time member of the National Charity League. She is a welcome addition to the Board.

Artist, motivational coach and teacher, Ryan Kingslien has also joined the Board. Ryan is the founder of the first online school for digital arts: Zbrushworkshops and Uartsy. He’s an enthusiastic lifelong learner and shares his passions in webinars, writings and video lessons, while also devoting time to digital art and programming. Ryan’s studio is on Coast Hwy and he lives with his wife Sonja and their two daughters in Laguna Niguel.

Laguna resident Deena Harros joins LDF as operations manager, a position she also holds for Laguna’s First Thursdays Art Walk. Deena is also social media marketing coordinator for Crystal Cove Alliance. In her spare time, she is principal and designer of Dandelion, a handmade jewelry and accessories business. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in Business Administration, Deena brings excellent management and technology skills to help keep the festival back office operating at peak efficiency.

In her spare time, Deena volunteers with Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Newport Beach Film Festival and Transition Laguna Beach.

Randy Kraft is a long-time supporter and previous public relations agent for Laguna Dance Festival. She returns this year as advertising and publicity representative. Randy hopes to continue to build awareness throughout the region for not only the festival in September, but also the myriad of performance and educational activities all year. Randy holds an MBA and an MFA in Writing and is a freelance journalist and novelist, a non-profit marketing consultant, and she pens book reviews for www.ocinsite.com.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. The Festival is also the 2015 winner of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Best Arts Program and the ArtsOC Achievement award for Outstanding Arts Organization.

Visit www.lagunadancefestival.org for more information.