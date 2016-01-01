Laguna Women went to Washington to march Saturday

By MARY MINERMAN

Special to StuNewsLaguna

Laguna women descended on Washington, D.C. last Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. They crossed the continent and paid Inauguration Weekend prices to voice their concern regarding the direction of the country. Millions, feeling similar apprehension, demonstrated in the capitol and sister marches across the country and all seven continents. The Washington event attendance, according to the New York Times, exceeded 470,000.

Photo courtesy Lisa Mansour

Devra Gordon, Beth Estrada, Lynn Epstein, John Estrada, Carol Cebreros, Lisa Mansour, Tori Stalker, Carrie Reynolds in Washington, DC last Saturday

Marchers met in the Mall area where luminaries and celebrities Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Madonna, Michael Moore, America Ferrara, Alicia Keyes, Scarlett Johansson, Angela Davis, and others spoke. Many marchers wore pink hats alluding to Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood hot mic footage released to the public weeks before the election. A variety of issues were protested in signs and chants including Trump’s behavior toward women, reproductive choices, immigration, equal rights, the environment, health care, pay disparity, and racism. Attendees crossed a broad range of age, ethnicity, and gender. As crowds grew, marchers snaked through side streets, making them nearly impassable. Secondary marches headed for the mall, as a result of limited access to the area. Although crowded, participants were generally passionate, enthusiastic, generous, and courteous.

Laguna Beach Women had many reasons for attending the March. Laguna long-timer, Gwen Myers stated,” Imarched because I don’t want to go backwards in our progress for human rights, specifically the rights of women, minorities, immigrants, indigenous people, the LBGTQ and for marriage equality.”

Laguna College of Art and Design student, Lisa Mansour responded,” I march for my three daughters. They deserve better! I march because we were distraught not only by the outcome of the election, but by the extremely divisive nature of Trump’s campaign. I march for civility and inclusion, and for the rights of the marginalized.”

LBUSD school board member, Ketta Brown said, “This is my first taste of true disenfranchisement. My vote didn’t count because I live in CA nor did my children’s as they are registered here still. I now realize silence and complacency is a dangerous combination and will not allow myself to fall into the “sigh, it will be ok” mode that I usually adopt. I took the kids because I believe modeling is the best way to affect the desired outcome, which in this case is an engaged populace starting with my own family.”

Regarding the March, long time Laguna Beach resident, Ann Quilter commented, “Being engulfed by hundreds of thousands of women, men and kids committed to social justice, equal rights for all, women’s rights, religious tolerance was profound, inspiring, and oddly calming. I was engulfed by a wide spectrum of progressive and kind souls from every corner of our country.”

Photo courtesy Lisa Mansour

Patty Quilter (L) and Ann Quilter

“It was a wonderful experience to be with hundreds of thousands of cheerful like- minded people on the National Mall- all ages, women and men, babies - I am so glad I went,” said Jane Hanauer, proprietor of Laguna Beach Books.

Moving forward, Ann Quilter said,” I am committed to holding our local representatives accountable and encouraging a younger generation to get involved and fight for what they believe in.” Gwen Myers responded, “The experience energized me and made me determined to be more active to advocate for these issues.” Brown stated, “Hopefully we can keep up the positive momentum and not let it devolve into a grumbling, whiny mass. We need to focus on the purpose which is a better world for everyone. Not just the lucky few who live in Laguna Beach.

“This is a promise I have made to myself and my family and I always keep my word.”