LB City Council’s annual retreat set for Saturday
The City Council will hold its annual retreat at 9 a.m., Saturday at the South Coast Water District conference room, 31592 West St.

A proposed agenda includes a review of key accomplishment in 2016 compared to goals set at the 2016 retreat.

The council is also scheduled to discuss the tentative City Council agenda and the need for more meetings, workshops and study sessions, as well as council priorities. .
Retreats are open to the public.

Barbara Diamond

 

