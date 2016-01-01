LBHS Student of the Month: Kirsten Landsiedel honored

Photo by Rick Lang

Kirsten Landsiedel

The Laguna Rotary Club honored Kirsten Landsiedel for her excellence in Foreign Language. She enjoys traveling, music, art history and journalism (Editor-in-Chief of the school paper for two years).

Kirsten’s awards include OC Scholar-Athlete and OC All-CIF in Cross Country and Track, Best Delegate Model UN at UCSD and LBHS along with Chemist of the Month.

She plans on attending a university, majoring in biochemistry and minor in language with future plan of Medical school and work with “Doctors without Borders.”