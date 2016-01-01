Print | Email

Ruben Flores: It’s a perfect time to start native plants

Ruben Flores, who is a horticulturist, landscape contractor, owner of Laguna Nursery and chair of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council, wants locals to know that now is the perfect time to start native plants.

Flores will explain how to select native plants and will demonstrate planting techniques.

The free event will take place on Sat, Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at South Laguna Community Garden Park at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Hwy. Here gardeners can get hands-on experience, Flores said.

The first 25 sign-ups will receive a free native plant.

For more information, RSVP This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

