Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School pasta dinner and open house will be held in the gym on Groundhog Day, Feb 2

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School in Laguna Beach is holding their annual Pasta Dinner and Open House event in the school gymnasium on Thursday, Feb 2. Tickets are $15 per person and include a salad, choice of pasta from Sapphire restaurant, dessert and drink. All proceeds go towards the funding of the school’s 6th grade Science Camp.

Parking is limited on campus, so a complimentary trolley service is being provided with pickup on Wesley Dr. near Gelson’s. This is a great opportunity for visitors to join us and see our Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade campus as classrooms will be open and teachers will be available if you have any questions.

For pasta dinner tickets and additional information, please call 949-494-7339.