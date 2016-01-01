Skyloft rooftop deck compromise reached

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Diners and drinkers will henceforth be able to stay later, be more comfortable and entertained at the Skyloft Restaurant and rooftop deck in the Heisler Building on South Coast Highway.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a compromise between the requests of Heisler Building owner Sam Goldstein on behalf of restaurateur owner Ivan Spiers and recommendations by the Planning Commission and the police department for changes to the Skyloft’s conditional use permit.

Skyloft’s Rooftop

Goldstein had asked the commission to allow the second floor to be open for food and alcohol service until 2 a.m., the rooftop deck kept open until midnight and no limit on the number of musicians who could perform until 1:30 p.m. nightly. He also asked to increase the number of heaters on the rooftop deck from 12 to 20 and the number of umbrellas from 8 to 25.

The commission rejected a change in hours of operation, allowed amplified music to start at 11 a.m. but not to be extended past midnight. The request for more heaters and umbrellas was denied.

Village Laguna President Johanna Felder supported the Planning Commission’s denial, which the council reviewed on appeal and amended.

In summary:

Food and alcohol may be served on the second floor from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the blessings of the police department.

Hours of food and alcohol service on the Rooftop deck were left unchanged for Sunday through Wednesday, but were extended to midnight Thursday – Saturday.

An extra hour was approved for amplified music, with no limit on the number of musicians.

The number of permitted heaters on the rooftop deck was increased to 16.

A maximum of 20 umbrellas were approved on deck.

Resident Barbara Metzger said the umbrellas trivialized the historic building.

Attorney Larry Nokes speaking on behalf of Spiers said the umbrellas were necessary for the public’s comfort and safety. The umbrellas protect customers from sun burn and food from spoiling.