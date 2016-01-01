The 29th Annual Shap Show - a Look back into “No Suits Allowed” Jan 28 at the Artists Theatre

The very first Shap Show was held in the spring of 1989 and was originally called “No Suits Allowed”. It was the idea of two students, Tim Hobin and Eric Weeks, to raise money for Grad Night. And it was supposed to be Gary Shapiro, now retired math teacher from LBHS, performing solely on stage. Shaprio has been playing guitar for over 50 years.

The next year the Grad Night Committee contacted Shapiro to do another show and No Suits Allowed #2 was born. This time he invited a couple of folks on stage to perform a few accompaniments.

The Grad Night Committee wanted the show again the following year so Shapiro obliged, but this time he invited even more folks to join in on the stage. Mr. Bogie, another LBHS math teacher who also plays guitar, joined in for the 1993 show and little by little it became a thing to have student performers throughout the show. By the late 90’s Shapiro had only two solo performances and the rest were student performers and other guests.

By the early 2000’s the kids started referring to the show as the “Shap Show” and that name has stuck. Shapiro’s solo went down to only one song with him accompanying the student performers in every act. This Saturday, Jan 28, Shapiro will put on “No Suits Allowed #29” but very few people know that. To most it is the 29th year of the “Shap Show”.

Submitted photo

Shap and a student picking together

Over the years the Shap Show has helped raise over $100,000 towards each graduating senior class Grad Night.

Says Shapiro about playing in the Shap Show, “Honestly, being on stage in the LBHS Theater is the best part. Imagine an amateur guitar player/ Professional high school math teacher performing on stage in a real Theater. That’s cool.”

When asked about a time on stage that stands out in his mind, Shapiro recalls the following story: “One time Mr. Bogie and I did a song and we recruited a student drummer and when we practiced we figured out a suitable rhythm. But when we got on stage to do the actual performance the drummer panicked and began drumming at a feverish pace. We finished a three-minute song in a minute and a half with our fingers and arms exhausted from the double time pace. We still laugh about it.”

Shapiro, now retired, has taught math for 40 years: seven years on the East Coast and 33 years at LBHS. He has taught all levels of math throughout his career but at Laguna he was primarily a Pre-Calculus and AP Calculus teacher.

Shap Show is being held on Jan 28, 7:30 p.m. in the LBHS Artists Theater. Tickets can be ordered at shapshow2017.brownpapertickets.com. Premier/reserved seats are $25 / General Admission are $15 / Student General Admission are $10.