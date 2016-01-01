Academy Award® winner, Jeff Bridges, narrates MacGillivray Freeman’s newest 3D documentary

Celebrating human ingenuity and innovation while inspiring our future engineers,

Academy Award winner, Jeff Bridges, who recently received his seventh Academy Award nomination for his performance in “Hell or High Water,” has lent his voice to narrate “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” MacGillivray Freeman’s new 3D film for IMAX and giant screen theatres opening globally beginning Feb 17.

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, and produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation, “Dream Big” is a first of its kind film that will transform how we think about engineering.

From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars, and smart, sustainable cities, “Dream Big” celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the creativity and compassion that drive engineers to create better lives for people around the world.

“I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and “Dream Big” encourages young people to do just that,” says narrator Jeff Bridges.

“As an innovator in his own field, Jeff Bridges brings his passion and inspiration to a film that encourages young people to think about engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world,” says director Greg MacGillivray. “Teachers and parents are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering, and with “Dream Big” we hope to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories.”

One of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award nominee, Jeff Bridges’ performance in “Crazy Heart” deservedly garnered the iconic performer his first Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

The actor’s multi-faceted career has cut a wide swathe across all genres. He has starred in numerous box office hits, including Gary Ross’ “Seabiscuit,” “The Fisher King,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Jagged Edge,” “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” “Blown Away,” “Fearless” and “American Heart” which earned Bridges an IFP/Spirit Award in 1993 for Best Actor. He appeared in the critically acclaimed “The Door in the Floor” which also earned him an IFP/Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor.

He has played a major featured role in other films including “The Muse,” “Arlington Road” and starred in “Simpatico,” “The Big Lebowski,” “White Squall,” “Wild Bill,” “Fat City” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces” among many others. Bridges starred in the Coen Brothers’ critically acclaimed western “True Grit” which landed him his sixth Oscar nomination as well as other recent movies such as “The Giver” and “TRON: Legacy” where he reprised his role from the 1982 classic film “TRON.”

Bridges can most recently be seen in “Hell or High Water” for which he received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for a Supporting Role. In 1983, Jeff founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world. He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.

“Dream Big” is the first giant screen project to promote the educational STEM movement (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). MacGillivray Freeman Films and its partners at ASCE and Bechtel have produced educational materials to go with the film and are providing funding for programs at museums and science centers such as Engineering Festivals and Girls Night Out.

Some of the targeted programming is meant to introduce middle and high-school girls to dynamic women engineer role models to encourage their interest in engineering careers. Also available are 50 hands-on engineering activities, educational videos, lesson plans for grades K-12 and other engineering-themed events.

These educational components are hosted on the educational website www.DiscoverE.org/dreambig. For more information about the movie visit www.dreambigfilm.com.