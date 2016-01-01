Art Walk from 6 – 9 p.m. this Thursday

First Thursdays Art Walk member galleries will be open from 6-9 p.m. this Thursday. Everything is free including the trolleys that will take you from north to south.

Art Walk provides a unique opportunity to promote Laguna Beach as a leading, year-round destination and community of fine art galleries. Its mission is to increase the public’s exposure to the arts by creating a friendly and entertaining environment during exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and artist receptions.

More information can be found at www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com

JoAnne Artman Gallery, Presents:

“Breaking Ground II: Redefining the Urban Experience” Featuring John “CRASH” Matos

February 2017

Reception: 6-8 p.m.

CRASH

John “Crash” Matos

Spray Paint on Canvas

82” x 64”

A part of the rich cultural and artistic fabric of NYC, the dynamic, explosive work of graffiti legend John “Crash” Matos is coming to the West Coast! Crash’s work is a visual collage that combines elements of comic strips and well-known pop culture imagery with his iconic visual style.

JoAnne Artman Gallery

326 N. Coast Highway - 949-510-5481 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

saltfineart + raw salt

Latin contemporary

An Expression of Mid-Century California

By Michael Harnish

Reception 6-9 p.m.

Pink Light is an exhibit of paintings by Michael Harnish that speak to the cathedral of nature to be found in the urban spaces of Los Angeles. As the sun sets, a radiant pink light is cast across the pale salmon stucco and breezeblock facades of the city. There is an aesthetic cult around this luminous pink found in the light and architecture of Southern California.

It is as quintessential to life here as surfing or lounging in a striped cabana poolside. The gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Hwy.