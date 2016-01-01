Beautiful Darling screens at [seven-degrees] Feb 3

On Friday, Feb 3, filmgoers are invited to a screening of the documentary “Beautiful Darling.” This year, the City of Laguna Beach’s Friday Flicks film series will be held at the multimedia art center [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Cyn Rd. Beautiful Darling was released in 2010: its running time is 87 minutes.

Food for purchase and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the free screening at 7 p.m. Also new this year will be a 30-minute post screening discussion. Theatre performer and director Joshua Vecchione will be a guest panelist, answering film-related questions and directing conversation.

Born James Slattery, Candy Darling was an American transgender actress, best known as a Warhol Superstar. Beyond her acting, she is considered a pioneer who paved the way for modern transgender icons and served as an influence for noted contemporary artists such as Madonna, David Bowie and Lou Reed.

This biographical documentary covers the transformation and career of the New York personality and her time with Andy Warhol in The Factory. It features archival film and video footage, photographs, personal papers, as well as vintage and current interviews.

“Beautiful Darling” was an official selection of more than 50 international film festivals and was awarded Best Film at the Montenegro International Documentary Film Festival.

This is the eighth season of Friday Flicks featuring an exciting mix of acclaimed art genre and art related films, performance art, music, animation and artists. This series is proudly presented with the help of a generous donation from Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield. It aims to bring together art and film enthusiasts for a shared experience and cultivate dialogue.

“The theater is abuzz before and after with like-minded folks there to see and discuss a movie they probably wouldn’t have normally thought to see,” said Mark Porterfield.

The final Friday Flicks will be on March 3 with a screening of “Life Animated.”