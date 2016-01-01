Council has plenty of choices for city committees tonight

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday will wade through a deep pool of applicants for seats on committees, boards, and commissions.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., in the City Council Chambers. No other item was scheduled on the agenda, as of Monday.

If all the applicants are vetted Tuesday, the council will interview 59 volunteers for seven advisory bodies.

City policy prohibits one person serving on multiple committees, unless one is ad hoc, defined as a committee with a specific task and a sunset. The council has determined that the Measure LL Audit Oversight Committee, scheduled to sunset in five years, is an ad hoc committee.

LL

Twenty residents filed applications for the LL Committee, with one withdrawal to date.

In alphabetical order, the applicants are Dave Arnold, Anna Cathleen Grenier, Julian Harvey, Ara Hovanesian, Matt Lawson, Alex Lintner, Judie Mancuso, Anne McGraw, Emil Monda, Jim Mouradick, Charity Morsey, Larry Nokes, AnnaMarie Porter, Deborah Schlesinger, Edward Shaw, Peter L. Stevenson, John B. Thomas, George Weiss and Jennifer W. Zeiter

View Restoration Committee

Ten applicants have applied for the five open seats, including incumbents Dave Cortez, Ara Hovanesian and Ruben Flores. Applications were also filed by Daud Ahmed, Barbara Bowie, Rebecca Carson, Dave DiCesaris, Bob Hartman, Theodore Mowery and Jennifer Zeiter.

Recreation Committee

Incumbents Chris Costley, Anna Cathleen Greiner and James Howard are among the eight applicants for a seat on the Recreation Committee. Walter Bell, Jahn M. Levitt, Joe Mackay, Evan Pinto and Sean Tiner have also applied.

Heritage Committee

Incumbents Mike Boone, Clark Collins, Debbie Lewis and Linda Morgenlander, whose terms are due to expire on April 1, were the only applicants for the seven-member committee.

Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board

The terms of Loraine Mullen-Kress, Deborah Neev and Monica Simpson will expire on March 31. All three are among the eight applicants for the five-member board: Mark Cohen, Caitlin Ashley Folgner, Janice Little, Robert Reed and Thomas Sim also applied.

Environmental Sustainability Committee

Incumbents Michael Beanan and Nick Shaffer have re-upped. They are challenged by T. Anne Dabb, Ted Glickman and Justin Rayson for seats on the seven-member committee.

Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee

Lawrence Carson is the only incumbent re-applying for the committee. New comers are Rebecca Carson, Ted Glickman, Janice Little and Michael Schneider.