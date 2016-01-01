Council to meet with Planning Commission Wednesday

The City Council will meet Wednesday with the Planning Commission to review the latest concept for the Village Entrance, a combination of two proposals presented to the council in August.

In the combined concept a pedestrian and bike trail would lead to the village entrance - note the small v and e., with public art dotting the landscaping along the trail. Elements of the landscaping are planned to reflect the Festival of Arts streetscape across the road.

Three bridges are designed to connect the parking area easterly of the flood channel - known to some as the Laguna Canyon Creek - with Laguna Canyon Road. More than 390 parking spaces will be retained on the site.

The Digester exterior would be renovated and a new traffic stop would be installed near the signal.

Preliminary costs are estimated at $6.6 million and a recommendation to consider an additional $700,000 at the mid-year budget adjustment hearing, bringing the total estimate to $7.1 million.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the city would proceed with the preparation of a schematic design and required environmental documents.

Barbara Diamond