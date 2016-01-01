Greenbelt Annual Meeting takes place on Wed Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the NCC and is open to the public

The public is invited to the Laguna Greenbelt Annual Meeting on Wed, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall. The recent designation of Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt in the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS) by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior will be featured.

“Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” presents the ideas, history, art, and photographs that tell the story of Laguna Beach’s relationship with its unique and dramatic natural landscape. The presentation outlines the evolution of the city as its early settlers, artists, and residents responded to the beautiful setting they were motivated to protect and enhance.

A companion book documenting the presentation of history and exhibits that are now on file at the Library of Congress will be available at the meeting.

The HALS designation recognizes both Laguna Beach and the surrounding Greenbelt as an exemplary combination of sensitive development and the preservation of natural beauty.

The program is free. Light refreshments will be served. A short re-cap of 2016 activities will also be provided, including Greenbelt-supported mini-grant programs for local schools to facilitate nature study and field trips.