It’s Big Game time: 25 TVs at Skyloft on Sunday, Feb 5

The Big Game is on in a big way at Skyloft in Laguna Beach. With the most TVs in town, Skyloft’s doors open on Game Day at 9 a.m.

Skyloft’s decadent breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m., with the entire Skyloft menu available from 11 a.m. to close. Chef Arthur and his team will be serving up crowd-favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner items that vary from the best-selling egg, rice and meat patty combo, the Loco Okimoto, to smoked chicken wings, piles of popcorn crawfish, smoked spare ribs, brisket and – of course – Chef Arthur’s “The Cheeseburger (#ocbestburger).”

Enjoy more than 20 craft and traditional beers, 22 wines by the glass, and renowned cocktails, including their signature Bloody Mary, “Kentucky Brunch,” “Georgia Peach Cobbler” and Game Day cocktails that honor the last two teams standing.

Skyloft’s “stadium” is a sell-out crowd for this Big Game. They recommend reserving your table for four today with a $100 deposit, or creating a bigger party with friends at one of the larger table options for a minimal deposit per person.

Don’t let your seat get intercepted, Skyloft suggests: reserve your table today: (949) 715-1550.

Remaining seats will be on a first come, first served basis.

In the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Skyloft provides delectable and down-home “California Smoke.”

Just nearing its one-year anniversary, Skyloft made an impact quickly in Laguna Beach with slow-smoked steaks, ribs, brisket and more. Additional entrees in fresh fish, seafood, innovative salads, sandwiches and pastas pair beautifully with craft cocktails and the finest selection of local and regional craft beers around.

Skyloft serves lunch and dinner daily with a weekend breakfast that welcomes early birds and late risers, one in all. A favorite drop-in for locals, Skyloft also offers the only locals’ “secret menu” in town – The Artifacts – named after Chef Arthur Ortiz.

With roof deck bar and dining that looks onto Laguna’s famed Main Beach, the city’s largest, swankiest bar on the main level, and live music 7 nights a week, Skyloft has quickly become the meet-and-greet destination for great food, lively fun and top-notch entertainment.

For more information, contact Diane Armitage, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 637-1995.