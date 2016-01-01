Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation offers students eight newly established scholarships
The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) makes it easier than ever for graduating LBHS seniors to pay for college with the addition of eight new scholarships. The following awards will bolster the Foundation’s already diverse catalog of nearly 150 awards given every year.
Blakemore Family Design Scholarship
Coldwell Banker Aspiring Agents Award
LBHS Surf Team Scholarship
Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association LBHS Scholarship
Marc Pitz Memorial Scholarship
Nolan Waters Memorial Scholarship
The Roger Shew Memorial Scholarship
TOW PTA Scholarship
In 2016, the LBHSSF gave deserving graduates more than $350,000 on behalf of its generous donors. Students interested in participating in the scholarship process must meet the Jan 31, 11:59 p.m. deadline in order to be eligible. Detailed information regarding requirements can be found at lbhssf.org, or by contacting Lynn Gregory, the LBHS Scholarship Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7750 x 1212.
The LBHSSF was founded in 1947 by the Ebell Club, a prominent women’s community service organization, to offer post-graduate support at Laguna Beach High School. Since then, the program has grown through the combined efforts of community volunteers who serve on the Board of Directors and work diligently with LBHS staff, past and present, to support the scholarship process.