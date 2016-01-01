Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation offers students eight newly established scholarships

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) makes it easier than ever for graduating LBHS seniors to pay for college with the addition of eight new scholarships. The following awards will bolster the Foundation’s already diverse catalog of nearly 150 awards given every year.

Blakemore Family Design Scholarship

Coldwell Banker Aspiring Agents Award

LBHS Surf Team Scholarship

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association LBHS Scholarship

Marc Pitz Memorial Scholarship

Nolan Waters Memorial Scholarship

The Roger Shew Memorial Scholarship

TOW PTA Scholarship

In 2016, the LBHSSF gave deserving graduates more than $350,000 on behalf of its generous donors. Students interested in participating in the scholarship process must meet the Jan 31, 11:59 p.m. deadline in order to be eligible. Detailed information regarding requirements can be found at lbhssf.org, or by contacting Lynn Gregory, the LBHS Scholarship Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7750 x 1212.

The LBHSSF was founded in 1947 by the Ebell Club, a prominent women’s community service organization, to offer post-graduate support at Laguna Beach High School. Since then, the program has grown through the combined efforts of community volunteers who serve on the Board of Directors and work diligently with LBHS staff, past and present, to support the scholarship process.