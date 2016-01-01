Laguna Beach – Looking Back

Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society

Click on photo for a larger image

Looking south on Coast Blvd Circa 1923

The White House and Ravens Inn attracted many – and the parking reminds us that it hasn’t changed. Ravens, built in 1923, burned down less than a year later

Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.