Pageant of the Masters ticket offer makes for grand gift - purchase tickets before Valentine’s Day and save 20%

This Valentine’s Day, the Pageant of the Masters is spreading the love with a special ticket offer. For a limited time only, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production “The Grand Tour” with promotional code VAL20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 26, 2017). Tickets range from $15-$230.

To take advantage of this incredible offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com.

Offer begins Feb 1 and ends Feb 14, 2017. The Pageant runs from this July 7 – Aug 31 with performances nightly at 8:30.

The 2017 Pageant of the Masters will be a breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel in the 17th and 18th centuries, a ticket to this summer’s “The Grand Tour” becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life.

“If you’re looking for a unique and affordable gift idea this Valentine’s Day, look no further,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “It doesn’t get more romantic than sitting under the stars, watching the Pageant and listening to the live orchestra with that special someone.”

The Pageant is performed in the Irvine bowl at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.