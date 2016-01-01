At joint meeting, Council approves Village Entrance concept, with reservations

Another chapter was added Wednesday to the long, long, long saga of the Village Entrance.

City leaders have formally reviewed nine concepts for the highly visible chunk of Laguna Beach real estate since a task force was formed in 1995 to come up with a plan. None came to fruition, but they keep trying.

“This has been 21 years in the making,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd. “I support moving ahead as quickly as possible.”

The City Council voted to approve the “very preliminary” third concept in this latest attempt to create a beauty spot out of the former corporation yard that stretches from City Hall to the Art-a-Fair property.

A unanimous council gave the go-ahead to consultants to proceed with the preparation of schematic design and environmental documents.

The completed project is budgeted at $7.1 million. Consultants will be paid $200,000 to get through the design review process, said City Project Director Wade Brown.

Approval of the concept at the joint meeting of council and the Planning Commission came with reservations. The proposed dual-purpose pathway for bikes and pedestrians was deemed inadequate to protect users from Laguna Canyon Road traffic or from one another.

Beautification Council President Ruben Flores and landscape architect Ann Christoph volunteered a different concept that included a wider path and more vegetation between the path and the road. Christoph’s plan was applauded by many in the audience and some of the civic leaders – and it didn’t cost the city anything.

“This is about looking beautiful,” said Councilman Steven Dicterow. “For me, Ann’s is more beautiful and I would like you to work with her.”

City Manager John Pietig said the consultants could do two versions of the pathways in their schematic.

However, Christoph’s proposal reduced the parking area by more than 45 spaces, which the council had specifically prohibited the consultants from doing.

City Manager John Pietig reminded the council that the project could end up at the California Coastal Commission, which is vehemently opposed to reductions in parking spaces. Nonetheless, the council approved a reduction of 25 spaces.

“I think the parking is up for debate,” said Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson. “We should wait for the parking study.”

The Parking Management Plan is tentatively due to be presented to the council at the Feb 28 meeting.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the renovation of the historic Digester at an estimated cost of $500,000. Mayor Toni Iseman supported renovation as rendered by architect Morris Skenderian, but consultant Roger Torriero’s suggestion that it might be more prudent to put the money elsewhere gained traction.

“I was on that task force in 1995,” said former Design Review Board member Barbara Metzger. “Throughout the last 20 years, the council has protected it. I am not willing to trade it for anything in this (proposed concept) plan. The money is budgeted. I beg you to spend it.”

More vegetation was recommended by council, commission and audience, possible partially paid for by not junking the chain link fence along the flood channel, but hiding it with shrubbery. The landscape should be tied to the Festival of Arts streetscape said Commissioner Ken Sadler.

Preparation of the schematic design and environmental documents for the project is scheduled for completion this winter. An appeal to the Coastal Commission could add 12 to 18 months to the preliminary project schedule.

Barbara Diamond