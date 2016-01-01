Interfaith Council holds lunch for faith leaders on 2/17

The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council will hold a lunch gathering for new and long time faith leaders in the local community on Friday, Feb 2 at Romeo Cucina. Romeo Cucina is located at 249 Broadway.

The purpose of the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council is to further communication and cooperation among the faith groups of Laguna Beach and the community social service organizations to serve the needs of this community, especially the needs of the poor, the sick and the disenfranchised.