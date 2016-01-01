LBAA announces nominees for Art Star Awards

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) has announced the nominees for the 11th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m., at an event generously sponsored by [seven-degrees].

At this red-carpet event, the winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures created by Louis Longi. These organizations, businesses and individuals contributed and shaped the arts and culture in Laguna Beach in 2016.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Louis Longi created one-of-a-kind Art Star Award sculptures for winners

“This year’s nominees are a very deserving group that are all well known contributors to arts in our community,” said Arts Stars Committee Chair Wayne Baglin.

“One category, Individual Arts Patron, was a clear winner based on nominations.”

Betsy and Gary Jenkins will receive the Individual Arts Patron award.

The Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts will honor Donna Inglima with a special Art Stars Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of her accomplishments with the Youth Theatre at Laguna Playhouse.

The additional categories and the nominees are:

Best Arts Program

CAP Gallery

Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational

Sawdust Art Festival 50th Anniversary

Corporate Patron

City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Rotary

Opus Community Foundation

Outstanding Arts Collaboration

Festival of Arts & Fashion Island – Summer Art Sundays

Laguna Concert Band & Laguna Elementary Music Program - Star Wars Music Mentor Program

LOCA Art & Artists & Glennwood Housing Foundation – Glennwood House Art Program

Arts Leadership

Toni Kellenberg

Vinita Voogd

Bob Whalen

Artist of the Year

Marlo Bartels

Roland Berry

Jeff Sewell

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s winner of the Inspiration Grant, mixed-media artist Russell Pierce

Last year’s grant recipient of the [seven-degrees] of Inspiration Grant, Russell Pierce, a Laguna Beach mixed media visual artist, will unveil his project, titled “Change Agents,” a series of 50 portraits of individuals who have made an impact on the world.

To purchase tickets to attend the 11th Annual Art Star Awards, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tickets are $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.

Members of the Arts Alliance include a wide range of organizations including Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Dance Festival, City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, KX 93.5 Radio, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Craft Guild, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, Visit Laguna Beach, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Concert Band, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Lagunatunes Community Chorus, Blue Water Green Earth, No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Festival, and [seven-degrees].