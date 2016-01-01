Laguna Dance Festival Master Class with Jodie Gates & Saleemah E. Knight takes place on Feb 26

On Sat, Feb 26, esteemed master teachers Jodie Gates and Saleemah E. Knight combine forces and offer local dance students an opportunity to learn contemporary jazz, original repertory and a special coaching session.

The class will be at Laguna Beach High School Dance Studio, 625 Park Avenue, from 12 – 3 p.m.

Saleemah E. Knight will be teaching an explorative contemporary jazz class for intermediate/advanced level dancers. The class will emphasize the cultural history of Jazz Dance as well as immerse the dancers in a comprehensive warm up, progressions across the floor and choreography.

Following Ms. Knight’s master class, Jodie Gates will teach contemporary repertory, followed by a coaching session for all participants. The repertory portion of the class will focus on learning new choreographic phrases accompanied with one-on-one coaching and professional advice on how to succeed in auditions and competitions.

The master class is for intermediate and advanced level dancers ages 12 and over. The cost for dancers is $25 and observers pay $15. Preregister at http://lagunadancefestival.org/master-class/saleemah-knight/.