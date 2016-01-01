The successful women’s march energizes Democrats

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club will hold its monthly general meeting on Wed Feb 8 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to organize Lagunans who want to turn their voices into political action after the successful Women’s Day rally that registered upwards of 4,000 persons in Laguna Beach last month.

Click on photo for a larger image

Organizer of the Laguna Women’s March Cindy Obrand takes the stage with Mayor Toni Iseman

“Where do we go from here?” is the theme of the event that will feature highlights of the Women’s Day rally along with featured speakers including marketing executive Patti Compton, who will be speaking about the importance of family planning and the history of the women’s movement in the US, and attorney Joanna Weiss, founder of Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE), who will be speaking about grassroots efforts to safeguard our democratic processes.

Club President Gary LeFebvre said, “The 2017 Women’s March was truly historic. And it is only the beginning. Democrats need to be vigilant to protect our long fought rights from the new Administration intent on turning back the clock. We need to turn our voices into a movement that will change Congress and the White House. The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is leading the Blue Revolution across Orange County.

“Lagunans who share our values should join us as we continue the fight for progress!”

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) is dedicated to supporting the election of Democratic candidates on local, state and national levels.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com and http://www.facebook.com/lbdcpage.