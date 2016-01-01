Print | Email

Sixth Annual Bluebelt photo contest invites entries

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition invites photographers, both professional and amateur, to show their love for the ocean in the sixth Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest, which begins Feb 6and runs until March 6.  

Photos must be taken of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) between those dates. Each year the Bluebelt Coalition strives to educate the public about Laguna’s marine reserves so these magical places can be restored. It’s a worthwhile, fun event celebrating our MPAs.  

Judges for the 2017 contest include a new jurist, Pat Sparkuhl, who along with Mark Chamberlain and Mitch Ridder – all highly regarded local photographers – will choose the prizewinners.  

Following the judging, the popular “Best of the Rest” contest will once again allow the public to vote for their favorites from the Laguna Bluebelt Facebook page so everyone will have a chance to win.

“Local businesses help to make the contest successful by providing the great prizes,” points out Charlotte Masarik. “This year two new prizes include lunch and golf at The Ranch as well as dinner for two at Brussels Bistro on Forest. We are again fortunate to receive a three-course dinner for two at Splashes Restaurant from Surf and Sand Resort, a helicopter flight along the coast with OC Helicopters, scuba diving with Laguna Sea Sports, SUP lessons from Sunset Stand Up Paddle, a one-hour massage at Massage Envy Laguna Beach and gift cards to La Sirena Grill.”

It’s simple to participate. Just upload photos and information to the contest website at www.contest.lagunabluebelt.org with photos taken between Feb 6 and March 6.

 

