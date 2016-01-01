Young TV performer is pride of Laguna: talented Corwin Allard has roles in two terrific shows

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Corwin Allard decided he wanted to be on TV the first time he watched Spongebob Squarepants on Nickelodeon.

“I was five years old and I knew I really wanted to do that, to be on TV also,” the talented Corwin tells me during our interview – one of the first of many, I suspect, that he’ll participate in during his future acting career. “I want people to be able to see me on TV and say, ‘oh wow, I want to watch that kid.’”

Now nine, fair-haired Corwin is much better looking than Spongebob, which no doubt helped him land two plum roles on national TV shows. He has been cast as Young Decker Jr., the series star’s son, on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim show called Decker: Unclassified.

Additionally, Corwin has been cast in the ABC primetime show Fresh Off the Boat as Peter Gardiner, a new neighbor of the Huang family, the family the series is centered around.

Corwin Allard stars as Randall Park’s new neighbor in Fresh Off the Boat

“I prepared by watching the show and I practice at home. It’s lots of fun,” says Corwin, who doesn’t find the experience at all scary, just exciting. “Randall Park [Fresh Off the Boat] and Tim Heidecker [Decker: Unclassified] are both super funny and so nice. It was so exciting to meet them in person.”

The actress who plays the part of his mother on Fresh Off the Boat is Courtney Thorne-Smith, who has also acted in Melrose Place, Ally McBeal, and Two and a Half Men.

The episode of Fresh Off the Boat that Corwin has already filmed will be airing on Valentine’s Day. Peter and his mother are introduced as new neighbors, and then Peter goes missing.

“Both shows have been a wonderful experience for Corwin and it’s quite an accomplishment for someone his age to have had so much success already,” notes his justifiably proud mother, Diane Allard, echoing the sentiments of his supportive family and teachers at Top of the World Elementary.

While Corwin enjoys his current acting success, and is focused on keeping up with his schoolwork also, he has his sights set on a different career in the long term.

“Well, I feel like acting until I grow up. Then when I’m maybe 20 I want to be a Major League baseball player,” Corwin tells me.

I ask which position he prefers. “Pitcher,” he says. “But I scored my first home run yesterday.”

So who knows how Corwin will gain his greatest fame? Something tells me the young man will have many options open to him in the future.

Don’t forget to catch his first appearance in Fresh Off the Boat on Feb 14 on ABC. I’d lay odds that you’ll say, “Oh, wow, I want to watch that kid on TV.”