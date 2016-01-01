KX 93.5 FM will present “A Hard Day’s Night” sing-a-long on Feb 19 at Laguna Playhouse

KX 93.5, Laguna’s FM radio station, will present the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night at Laguna Playhouse on Feb 19.

The audience is encouraged to sing along with the bouncing lyrics on screen to hits like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “All My Lovin” and “Hard Day’s Night” at the free event.

There will also be a Beatles-themed costume contest, and radio DJ/musician Jason Feddy will emcee the evening.

“Nothing makes you feel like part of a community as singing along with your neighbors,” said Feddy. “KX 93.5’s mission is to bring Laguna together through music.”

A Hard Day’s Night is one of the 100 best films of all time, according to Time magazine. The film stars each member of the Beatles and portrays several days in the life of the band at the height of Beatlemania.

Admission to the sing-a-long is free, and general admission seating will be first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Donations will be encouraged to support non-profit KX 93.5, and specialized beverages from Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be available for purchase.

The night before, on Feb 18, KX 93.5 presents Iron Butterfly also at Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available at www.KX935.com.

Founded Oct 2012, KX 93.5 is Orange County’s best radio station for “Generational Alt Rock” and the only licensed FM radio station in Laguna Beach’s history. It’s a non-profit, non-commercial radio station with hundreds of volunteer contributors, focused on the music, the listener, and the local community.

The station also features public affairs, surf reports, sports broadcasts and more. The station provides a voice and a creative outlet for the hundreds of talented local Orange County musicians and beyond that are squeezed out by commercial radio.

For more information, contact Tyler Russell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .