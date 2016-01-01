A note from Shaena (and Stu...)

Our beloved Stu is taking a break from editing for a while to rest and regain his health and strength. Here at Stu News, we’re fully expecting him to be back on the saddle (well, his chair) soon, answering calls and emails and pounding away at his keyboard to bring the latest, most intriguing and fun Laguna news to your screen.

Click on photo for a larger image

Our Stu Saffer was honored as Citizen of the Year at last year’s Patriots Parade

In the meantime, the Stu News team is pulling together to do its best to emulate his amazing prowess at the computer and personal knowledge of our town (impossible!) as we strive to cover all the news we can fit into our regular two issues a week.

Emailing is the best way to reach us at this time, as we’ve split duties among our team while we await our mentor’s return.

We’re sure he’ll soon be writing his Note again and are certain that “He’ll be back!”

Thanks for all the kind wishes and support that our readers have sent to Stu. He appreciates all your thoughts and sends his best wishes to everyone!