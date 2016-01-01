Assiteens in action are a credit to Assistance League

Laguna Assisteens are part of Assistance League Laguna Beach and operate their own division and philanthropic activities while earning community service credit hours.

In October, the Assisteens participated in the Down Syndrome Association of Orange County Buddy Walk held at Angel Stadium and staffed an exhibitor table to promote EIP, the Early Intervention Program for delayed developmental babies and their families.

The Laguna Assisteens also prepared welcome bags for the Teen Crisis Center in Laguna Beach. That is always a rewarding experience, and it is becoming a routine at their monthly meetings.

They also assembled Christmas baskets for the Crisis Center, complete with candy and holiday spirit and displayed their creative talents in decorating the Assistance League Thrift Shop window with an abundance of holiday-themed décor.

The Assisteens, a great group of girls, feel positive about their volunteer experience in the community

In December, the Assisteens staffed Santa’s house on Forest Street during Hospitality Night and handed out candy to the children waiting to see Santa. The active group of youngsters also attended a recent ICEC Christmas party for developmentally delayed children. The members who attended unanimously decided to return next year, enjoying the fun activities they were able to participate in with the children from the Early Intervention Program.

Still upcoming on the radar is the Assisteens Friendship Shelter dinner on Feb 7, where they have volunteered to cook a chili dinner for the homeless. It should be a rewarding experience, and are all looking forward to it.

The Assisteens are very excited for their spot in the Patriot’s Day Parade this year in March, since they had a blast last year. Each member of the group is so happy with the activities their group has been completing, and each is positive they will continue to contribute positively to our community.

If readers of Stu News, or anyone readers know, are interested in joining Assisteens, girls or guys, call the Assistance League Laguna office at 949 494 6097 for more information and the date of the next meeting.