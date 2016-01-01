Beauty in Grace Women’s Giving Circle spotlights women supporting women for maximum impact

When women stand up for other women, the results can be amazing. This was clear on Jan 26, when nearly 50 philanthropic women gathered at Monarch Beach Resort Club for the Beauty In Grace’s Inaugural Member Luncheon in support of Saddleback Memorial Medical Center.

A total of 65 members of the Giving Circle had pooled $65,000 in gifts to support the Saddleback Memorial Breast Care Center.

Each member contributes a $1,000 gift to be a member. The funds are then pooled to make a big impact on an area affecting women’s health.

This year the funds will go toward the purchase of new breast magnetic resonance imaging equipment for breast cancer diagnosis, biopsies, and pre-surgical evaluation.

Submitted photo

Beauty In Grace Founding Circle (L-R): Cecilia Belew, Saddleback Memorial Foundation president; Nora Evans, MD; Mary O’Toole, MD; Jane Frederick, MD; Beauty In Grace Chair Cathy Han, MD; Laurie Konsugar-Louie; Barbara Victor, MD; Diane Libertella; Wende Ludas; and Dawn Levine

“I can’t always get excited about a machine or piece of equipment, but I can get excited about the women, many of whom have been my patients, who this will help,” said Cathy Han, MD Beauty In Grace chair and retired obstetrician/gynecologist with Orange Coast Women’s Medical Group.

At the Inaugural Member Luncheon, the members enjoyed a lunch and heard from guest speaker Elizabeth Johnson, MD, OB/GYN with Orange Coast Women’s Medical Group. Johnson brought the guests to tears and laughter with her touching personal story about fighting breast cancer as a physician and mother.

“I know so many women personally, Elizabeth included, who have inspired me with their strength as they fought cancer,” Han said. “That is what this giving circle is about — women supporting women.”

Beauty In Grace will pool the annual membership contributions each year to make a large gift in support of women’s health programs and services. Each year, the funds will benefit a different program or service selected by the Founding Circle.

Understanding women’s busy lives, the Beauty In Grace founding committee decided to gather only once per year at an annual luncheon. At the event, the women enjoy an afternoon of inspiration, networking and socializing while learning how their gifts are making a difference in women’s lives.

“Women are paving the way in philanthropy, volunteerism and social transformation,” said Cecilia Belew, president of Saddleback Memorial Foundation. “That’s why a giving circle appeals to them; they understand that as a group they can make a bigger impact. These women range from professionals to stay-at-home mothers, and we’re excited to grow this diverse network every year to improve the health of women in our community.”

To learn more about joining Beauty In Grace, contact Saddleback Memorial Foundation at (949) 452-3724 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit www.memorialcare.org/BeautyInGrace.