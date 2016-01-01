Chicago’s acclaimed Spider Saloff sings at Laguna Beach Live! event on Feb 15 at [seven-degrees]

Chicago’s acclaimed jazz singer Spider Saloff brings her many talents to Laguna for the first time on Feb 15 during Laguna Beach Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays series at [seven-degrees]. The intimate venue offers a full bar and a special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.

One of the great interpreters of the American Songbook, Spider Saloff

Acclaimed as one of the great interpreters of the American Songbook, Spider Saloff has won accolades around the world with both full symphony orchestras and intimate jazz groups.

Saloff’s concert career includes recent performances at the Poznan Poland Jazz Fest, The Pheasantry in London, as well as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Overture Center, Ravinia Music Festival, The Auditorium Theater, and the Smithsonian Institution. Her major nightclub engagements include turns in Chicago at The Green Mill and Jazz Showcase and in New York at Birdland and Feinstein’s among many others nationwide.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, buy online www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.

The series continues with Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15), Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz with Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Also not to be missed: on April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.